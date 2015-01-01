Abstract

In the last decade there has been an increased interest in (young) people's sexting behaviour from academia, media and other institutions which lead to the emergence of sexting safety campaigns. Sexting campaigns are often built around notions of dangers when images are shared without the consent of the person depicted. This feminist case study will critically assess the discourses of three UK educational campaigns (Exposed, Sexting, Just send it) to demonstrate how these campaigns are currently (re)producing symbolic violence through victim-blaming and are thus legitimising violence against women; the seriousness of image-based sexual abuse is neglected through the penalisation of sexual expression of particularly young women; the dominance of heteronormative depictions of female survivors and male perpetrators obfuscates abuse as an experience across all social groups; and survivors are consistently held accountable for their own victimisation while perpetrators are excused for violating their partners trust and integrity. However, by neutralising and denying responsibility, educational work dismisses 1) that image-based sexual abuse is still as a form of gender-based violence and therefore, breaches the survivor's rights to dignity and bodily/sexual autonomy, and 2) young people's rights to explore sexuality ‐ through digital means or not ‐ in a safe environment.

