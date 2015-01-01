|
Bellini R, Westmarland N. J. Gender Based Viol. 2021; 5(3): 499-515.
Abstract
Domestic violence perpetrator programmes are a frequently used intervention to respond to perpetrators of domestic violence. However, there is considerable concern about the use of 'online', 'virtual', or 'digital' programmes delivered remotely. Policy and practice have developed at pace through the COVID-19 pandemic and research is lacking. This exploratory research examined the challenges and opportunities associated with a pilot online programme in Minnesota, US, for court mandated men. It took place before the COVID-19 pandemic, making it the first study to investigate a 'live' online programme.
Keywords
batterer intervention programmes; domestic violence perpetrator programmes; men’; online; remote delivery; s behaviour change programmes