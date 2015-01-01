Abstract

Police officers are continuously involved in various roles that prove to be highly stressful and require a developed skill set. Consequently, demands from this career put officers at an increased risk for a range of mental-health related concerns. Although officers who suffer from these mental health concerns may need to seek psychological services, there is, unfortunately, a stigma that surrounds mental health causing officers to be reluctant to seek help. This research examines public perceptions and attitudes toward law enforcement professionals seeking mental health treatment.



FINDINGS suggest that when a higher level of self-stigma toward mental health is reported, there is also a higher level of stigma toward law enforcement. Males also showed higher levels of stigma toward officers. Implications of the findings and limitations of the study are discussed.

Language: en