Wheeler C, Fisher A, Jamiel A, Lynn TJ, Hill WT. J. Police Crim. Psychol. 2021; 36(1): 1-7.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Police officers are continuously involved in various roles that prove to be highly stressful and require a developed skill set. Consequently, demands from this career put officers at an increased risk for a range of mental-health related concerns. Although officers who suffer from these mental health concerns may need to seek psychological services, there is, unfortunately, a stigma that surrounds mental health causing officers to be reluctant to seek help. This research examines public perceptions and attitudes toward law enforcement professionals seeking mental health treatment.
