Citation
Inwald R, Thompson N. J. Police Crim. Psychol. 2021; 36(2): 149-158.




Abstract
Complaints that there are "fewer applicants" and/or "less qualified candidates" applying for positions as police/public safety officers may reflect a larger or growing problem in this field's recruitment efforts today. The two surveys and six survey studies conducted here, including a one-year follow-up, were initiated in order to identify the perceptions of working police/public safety psychologists who regularly attend at least one of three national conferences and may provide a representative base of active police/public safety psychology professionals today.
