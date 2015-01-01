Abstract

Most research on police response to mental illness has not included officers who work in college settings. This study examined the frequency with which campus police are asked to respond to mental health crises, their preparedness to do so, and their perceived effectiveness. Additionally, this study gathered information about campus and community partners and examined differences between mental health-focused calls involving students versus community members. Seventy-six campus police departments participated in the study and reported that 10% of calls involve a mental health issue, with wellness checks and suicidality being common student issues and homelessness, violence toward others, and substance abuse being common issues for calls involving community members. Over half of officers have Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training, and the number of CIT-trained officers was related to perceived effectiveness at managing student mental health calls. Implications for mental health resources on college campuses and the need for additional research in this area are discussed.

