Gupta R, Kumar N. J. Psychosexual Health 2021; 3(2): 115-116.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/26318318211013346

unavailable

Sexual activities during sleep have been reported by some people, often along with the amnesia for the same. Such activities, when involuntary, may arise because of disorders of arousal or may be attributed to sleep related seizures. However, differentiation between the two etiological factors and, also from voluntary acts committed during sleep-period is important not only for the management of disorders but for medicolegal purpose! Subjective information as well gathered by the patients, bed-partners or victims as objective measures, namely polysomnography, long-term video EEG, and neuroimaging techniques may be helpful in achieving the same.


disorder of arousal; parasomnia; Sexsomnia; sleep related abnormal sexual behavior; sleep related epilepsy

