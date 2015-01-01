Abstract

Defining and classifying nymphomania has been a challenge for clinicians. It is characterized by an unquenchable urge to engage in repeated sexual contact with many partners without a deep emotional involvement. The sexual drive is unvarying, voracious, impetuous, and unrestrained. The case report describes a young female who presented with increased sexual desires and engaging in excessive sexual activity leading to divorce and marital disharmony in her second marriage. There was a history of childhood sexual abuse. Women developed nymphomania out of engagement in the behavior due to a genetic predisposition or from an environmental stressor such as trauma or sexual abuse. Since sex addiction is not a recognized disorder in DSM-5 or ICD-11, women who have this disorder have difficulty receiving treatment. Proper diagnosis and treatment of such patients will lead to better functioning and quality of life.

Language: en