Abstract

In recent decades, surge in the usage of pornography is promoting a severe negative impact on health and well-being throughout the world. In recent times, there is a surge in rape cases in India. There may be a relation between pornography addiction and an increase in sexual crime against women. This review aims to document the association between sexual violence and addiction to pornography in India. Six original articles were retrieved from databases for the initial review of the literature, such as PubMed, EMBASE, EBSCOhost, CINAHL plus, and PubMed Central. Out of the six included cross-sectional research, 50% reported primary (sample sizes range from 100 to 600), 33.3% secondary data, and 16.7% study assessed data from Google trend. Only 16.7% of included articles unveiled a significant association between the number of Internet users and increased sexual violence (rapes and or crimes) toward females that revealed an insignificant association when variables were controlled. About 33.3% of studies reported that the male gender was more vulnerable to pornography addiction among medical students than females. Pornography search had no significant association with literacy level. Female population ratio in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes positively and urbanization and female workforce participation negatively impacted crime against women.

