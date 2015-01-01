Abstract

A penile fracture is a traumatic rupture of the tunica albuginea of the corpora cavernosa in an erect penis, usually as a result of blunt trauma during sexual activity. The aetiology varies with geographical region, with the USA and Europe having a higher incidence of sexual trauma and the Middle East having a higher rate of self-manipulation. Diagnosis is usually clinical, but numerous imaging modalities have been used to confirm the fracture site and to help plan appropriate surgical management. Clinical examination will find a detumescent penis with a diffuse penile swelling and ecchymosis: the classic eggplant sign. The penis will often deviate away from the side of the injury. A history of the patient's inability to pass urine after the injury or of blood at the urethral meatus suggests an associated urethral injury. Immediate surgical management is the mainstay of treatment, with many surgeons favouring a degloving approach. Penile fractures also carry a risk of urethral tears and urethral repair may be necessary. This article describes the aetiology, presentation and management of penile fractures to enable identification and treatment in daily clinical practice.

