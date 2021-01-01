|
Citation
|
Watson-Singleton NN, Womack VY, Holder-Dixon AR, Black AR. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34726424
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Racism is a key determinant of mental health for African Americans. Although research has started to uncover moderators and mediators of the racism-health link, additional research in this area is warranted. Constructs that have yet to be examined in this link are self-compassion and self-coldness-two distinct ways of relating to oneself during adversity.
Language: en