Stasi S, Tsekoura M, Gliatis J, Sakellari V. Cureus 2021; 13(9): e18330.
34725593
OBJECTIVEs Physical exercise is a key intervention for improving functional ability and preventing falls in older people. However, the implemented interventions targeted balance, gait, and muscle strength, while little is known regarding motor control exercises in this population. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the effects of a 12-week home-based motor control exercise program combined with an ergonomic home modification (the McHeELP program). Patients and methods Fifty-two older people (aged ≥65 years), who had experienced at least one fall incident in the past 12 months, were randomly assigned into two groups; the McHeELP group (McHeELP-G) (n=26) that received the McHeELP program and the control group (CG) (n=26). Physical performance measures (PPMs) and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) were used to evaluate participants. At baseline, 3rd month (post-intervention), and again at 6th month (follow up), balance control was assessed using the Tandem stance test (Tandem) and the Functional Reach Test (FRT). Functionality was assessed by the 4 meters walking test (4MWT), Timed Up and Go (TUG) test, 30 seconds-Sit to stand test and the Greek version of Lower Extremity Functional Scale (LEFS-Greek). The Greek version of the Falls Self-efficacy International scale (FES-I_GREEK) was used for the evaluation of "fear-of-falling" (FOF). The home falls and accidents screening tool (HOMEFAST) is used to identify home hazards. Two-way mixed ANOVA model, independent samples t-test, One-factor Repeated Measures ANOVA model and ANCOVA model were used for the statistical analysis of the data.
falls; fear of falling; motor control exercise; older people; physiotherapy interventions