Andrade EL, Jula M, Rodríguez-Díaz CE, Lapointe L, Edberg MC, Rivera MI, Santos-Burgoa C. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
PMID
34725020
OBJECTIVE: With natural hazards increasing in frequency and severity and global population aging, preparedness efforts must evolve to address older adults' risks in disasters. This study elucidates potential contributors to the elevated older adult mortality risk following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico through an examination of community stakeholder preparedness, response, and recovery experiences.
catastrophic disasters; Disaster Planning; natural hazards; non-communicable disease; older adult health