Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A mass gathering medicine training program was established for a 7,200-seat arena. The objectives of this study were to describe the program schema and determine its impact in preparing novice emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to manage the difficulties of large-venue emergency medical services (EMS).



METHODS: Optional, anonymous surveys were administered to EMTs. Novice EMTs were assessed pre-/post-program implementation, and both novice and experienced EMTs completed self-reported Likert scales. Data were analyzed with nonparametric methods.



RESULTS: A total of 43/56 responses (response rate = 76.8%) were received. Only 37.2% of providers felt prepared to work mass gatherings before the training, and 60.5% stated that their previous education did not prepare them for large-venue challenges. After the training program, novice EMTs were significantly associated with increased knowledge of large-venue EMS procedures (P = 0.0170), higher proficiency using extrication equipment (P = 0.0248), increased patient care skills (P = 0.0438), and both increased confidence working events (P = 0.0002) and better teamwork during patient encounters (P = 0.0001). The majority of EMTs reported the program as beneficial.



CONCLUSION: Upon hire, EMS providers felt unprepared to work large-venue EMS. The analyses demonstrated that this training program improved select large-venue emergency skills for prehospital providers and may fill a gap in the education system regarding mass gathering medicine.

