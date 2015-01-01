|
Citation
Plaitano EG, Pate BL, Everett EF, Golden SK, Levy RA, Ryan KM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34725024
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: A mass gathering medicine training program was established for a 7,200-seat arena. The objectives of this study were to describe the program schema and determine its impact in preparing novice emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to manage the difficulties of large-venue emergency medical services (EMS).
Keywords
emergency medical services; disaster medicine; emergency preparedness; mass gathering medicine; patient simulation