Abstract

Healthcare professionals have a significant role to play in the early diagnosis of child abuse and neglect (CAN), which is important in terms of protecting children's health. The study aimed to measure the change in the participants' level of diagnosing the risks and symptoms of CAN before and after the training by providing a training program to healthcare professionals including the signs of CAN, symptoms and procedures to be followed in this case. All healthcare professionals working in a State Hospital and Family Health Centers in Tunceli, Turkey, and who volunteered to participate in the study were included in the study (n = 125). The data were collected before and after the training by using the Personal Information Form and The Diagnosis Scale of the Risks and Symptoms of Child Abuse and Neglect (DSRSCAN). 39 participants (31.2%) reported that they had previously suspected CAN, and 35 (28%) stated that they had encountered CAN before. The mean DSRSCAN score of the healthcare professionals included in the study before the training was 3.38 (lowest =2.37, highest =3.55), while after the training, it went up to 3.60 (lowest =2.76, highest =5.00), and the difference between the pre-training and post-training DSRSCAN scores was determined to be statistically significant (p < 0.001). It was determined that when healthcare professionals were trained on CAN, their awareness could be further strengthened. Hence, training programs for healthcare professionals on diagnosing and reporting CAN should be updated and increased.

Language: en