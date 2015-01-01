Abstract

An increasing number of studies have focused on the relationship between neighbourhood environment and depressive symptoms among older people. However, the underlying mechanisms are still unclear. This study examined the association between neighbourhood environment and depressive symptoms among older urban Chinese adults and the mediator role of social capital in this association. Using a quota sampling approach, 472 respondents aged 60 years or older were recruited from 23 urban communities of Shanghai, China, in 2020. Depressive symptoms were measured with the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale. Social capital was measured by two latent constructs: cognitive social capital (e.g., trust, reciprocity, belongingness) and structural social capital (e.g., memberships, social participation). Perceived physical neighbourhood environment was assessed in terms of health care, security, and public transportation status. Structural equation modelling was conducted to test the study hypotheses. Health care services in the community had a direct effect on depressive symptoms (β = -0.097, p < .05). Cognitive social capital played a mediator role in the relationship between physical neighbourhood environment and depressive symptoms (community health care: β = -0.124, p < .01; community security: β = -0.284, p < .01). The mediator effect of structural social capital in the relationship between physical neighbourhood environment and depressive symptoms was not significant. The findings highlight the role of physical neighbourhood environment in fostering community-based social capital and promoting mental health among older adults in urban China. Policy strategies could focus on improving community health care and security to promote mental health.

