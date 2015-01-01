Abstract

OBJECTIVES: A standardized non-occupational post-exposure prophylaxis (nPEP) programme was implemented to improve guideline compliance for treatment of post-sexual assault patients within an emergency department (ED).



METHODS: A single-centre, retrospective, observational study of adult patients evaluated in the ED for sexual assault was performed following nPEP programme implementation. A comprehensive nPEP programme consisting of a standardized order set, real-time multidisciplinary consultation, on-site pharmacy and close post-discharge follow-up was implemented between July 2017 and June 2018. Laboratory, treatment, vaccination, prescription and follow-up data during the pre- (July 2016 to June 2017) and post-intervention (July 2018 to August 2019) periods were compared.



RESULTS: Of the 147 post-sexual assault patients included in this study (59 pre-intervention, 88 post-intervention), 133 (90.5%) were eligible for nPEP. Patient demographics and rate of those eligible for nPEP were similar in both cohorts. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) was offered (72.2% vs. 100%; p < 0.005) and ultimately prescribed (51.9% vs. 86.1%; p < 0.005) more frequently following nPEP programme implementation. Patients were more likely to have appropriate screening for renal function, liver function, pregnancy, syphilis, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV in the post-intervention period (all p < 0.005). Hepatitis B vaccination was more commonly administered post-intervention (8.5% vs. 22.7%; p < 0.024). In-person 28-day follow-up was rare in both pre- (3.5%) and post-intervention (11.3%) cohorts (p = 0.278).



CONCLUSIONS: Implementation of a comprehensive nPEP programme resulted in improved guideline compliance with more frequent and appropriate ART administration. Recommended screening laboratories and hepatitis B vaccinations were more commonly performed, but in-person follow-up remained low. The nPEP programmes should be implemented to standardize efforts that decrease the risk of HIV transmission.

