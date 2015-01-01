Abstract

Social capital being the network of relationship plays a significant role in managing risk and crisis situation saving human lives from an adverse effect and impact of disasters. The authors and scholars across many countries through their disaster studies show that social capital with the form of bonding, bridging and linking rescued the victims of disasters, evacuated the most vulnerable people to safer places, provided food and drinking water and other basic amenities to the victims of disasters, provided homes to the homeless and solaced to those who were psychologically depressed. However, the literature review further specified that while bonding and bridging social capital extended support to the victims of disasters in abundance, the linking social capital on the other hand supported only to those who are in close contact with the persons and institutions in power and authority. Review of literature is done purely through qualitative research methodology which has had read 86 relevant articles published within the last 10- to 12-year period of time. This review paper both contributes to the social capital literature and helps those responsible for planning and policy framework to effectively manage future disasters and safeguard lives and properties and enhance capacities of the most vulnerable people to absorb shocks and stress successfully.

