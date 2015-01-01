Abstract

BACKGROUND: Clinical pilates exercises have been shown to improve balance. Our study aims to compare effects of clinical Pilates and conventional physiotherapy exercises on balance and postural control in Parkinson's disease patients. Materials & methods: Forty patients were randomly assigned into either clinical Pilates (CLP) or conventional physiotherapy (COP) group. Exercises were performed twice a week for 8 weeks. Balance, lower-extremity strength, fall risk and functional mobility were assessed at the beginning and end of the exercise period.



RESULTS: All measurements indicated significant increase in two groups (p < 0.05). Compared with the COP group, the CLP group showed significant improvement in dynamic balance values (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: CLP was as effective as COP, with better dynamic balance results, and could be used in rehabilitation for patients with Parkinson's disease.



Clinical trial registration number: NCT04063605.

Language: en