Children and young adults who avoid screen time after a concussion may have a faster recovery, according to a study in JAMA Pediatrics. The results from the randomized trial may support clinical recommendations to limit screen time during the acute period after concussion, the authors noted.



The study involved 125 patients aged 12 to 25 years who were treated for concussion at a single US medical center. Half were asked to abstain from television, phones, video games, computers, and tablets, while the other half were allowed screen time as tolerated.

