Abstract

The relationship between sex and post-concussion symptom (PCS) reporting after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is not well understood. Subjective sleep disturbance and fatigue impact PCS reporting after mTBI and show sex differences in the normal population. This study investigated whether sex had a relationship with PCS reporting after mTBI, independently of self-reported sleep disturbance and fatigue. Ninety-two premorbidly healthy adults in the post-acute period after mTBI completed the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire, the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, the Multidimensional Fatigue Inventory and measures of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress symptomatology. Females (n = 23) demonstrated higher levels of fatigue (p = .019) and greater psychological distress (p = .001) than males (n = 69), but equivalent levels of sleep disturbance (p = .946). Bootstrapping analyses were undertaken because PCS responses were not normally distributed. Female sex predicted greater PCS reporting (p = .001), independently of subjective sleep disturbance, fatigue, psychological distress and litigation status. The current findings support and extend previous work showing premorbidly healthy females are at higher risk of experiencing elevated PCS after mTBI than males in the post-acute period after mTBI. It may be beneficial for clinicians to be particularly sensitive to increased symptom reporting after mTBI in females, irrespective of sleep quality, fatigue or psychological status.

