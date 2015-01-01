Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) among female refugees/asylum seekers is a major underreported/understudied psychosocial issue. The aims of this study were: to describe the proportion of GBV-related experiences among female refugees/asylum seekers referred to a Cultural Consultation Service (CCS) in Montreal; to describe their sociodemographic and clinical characteristics; and to compare these characteristics among women who make GBV their principal refugee claim (Group A), those who did not but had suffered GBV (Group B1), and those who had never reported GBV (Group B2). Data on sociodemographic and clinical variables and GBV were gathered by chart review. Data were analyzed using chi-square for categorical and ANOVA for continuous comparisons. A total of 91 female refugees/asylum seekers were evaluated from 2000 to 2013; 80% (73/91) having reported GBV, with 38.5% (35/91) using GBV as the principal reason for seeking asylum in Canada (Group A), mainly due to intimate partner violence (IPV). Fully 66.6% (38/56) of women who sought asylum for reasons other than GBV reported having experienced GBV (Group B1). When compared to the other groups, Group A women exhibited a number of statistically significant differences: they tended to migrate alone (p < .001), be divorced/single (p = .02), have more suicidal thoughts/behaviors (p < .001), and report a history of IPV (p < .001). Women from Group B1 were more likely to be diagnosed with Affective Disorders (p = .045), and to have suffered sexual violence (p < .001).



RESULTS suggest that GBV is frequently experienced by refugee/asylum seeker women in this small, tertiary care clinical sample. When assessing refugee women such as these, differences in the kind of violence suffered, migration process, family/social support, and clinical related features should be taken into account and explored by clinicians in a culturally appropriate and safe manner.

