Citation
Potard C, Combes C, Kubiszewski V, Pochon R, Henry A, Roy A. Violence Vict. 2021; 36(5): 604-637.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34725265
Abstract
The health consequences of being involved in bullying and cyberbullying are well described for adolescents, but many questions related to the role played by their life skills remain unanswered. Accordingly, this systematic review aims to provide a clear overview of research on the relationships between bullying involvement as a bully, victim, bully-victim or bystander, and adolescents' life skills. This article systematically reviewed 71 relevant empirical studies that met the inclusion criteria, extracted from the PubMed, PsycINFO, Scopus, Sage, Wiley, and SpringerLink databases. Their main findings were categorized according to the three types of life skills described by the World Health Organization: decision-making/problem-solving skills, interpersonal and communication skills, and self-management skills.
Language: en
Keywords
bullying; social cognition; empathy; coping; executive function; moral disengagement