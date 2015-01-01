SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee KA, Douglas EM. Violence Vict. 2021; 36(5): 638-650.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-D-19-00191

PMID

34725266

Abstract

In the United States child maltreatment fatalities (CMFs) do not usually meet the standard for manslaughter or murder, resulting in convictions of lesser crimes and little jail time. This exploratory study examined the charges brought against suspected CMF perpetrators in 2017. Univariate and bivariate analyses were conducted using data obtained from the Nexis Uni newspaper database, that has over 40,000 high quality media sources, for the year 2017. We found that the most frequently used charges were endangering the welfare of a child and murder, the former of which was more related to neglect-deaths and the latter to physical abuse-deaths. There was no difference between charges for male and female perpetrators. Practical implications for research, policy, and practice are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

child maltreatment; child homicide; child maltreatment fatalities; criminal charges

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print