Abstract

The current study examined the validity and reliability of the Turkish version of the HITS (Hurt-Insult-Threaten-Scream) tool which was developed to screen for intimate partner violence. 154 Turkish women participated and completed the Turkish version of the HITS (HITS-TR). The validity of the language and factor structure were evaluated. The internal consistency coefficient of the scale was.89. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA), revealed a single factor structure consisting of four items that explained 76% of the total variance. A CFA was performed with a modified model upon a second sample indicating high compatibility for the revised model with χ (2)/df = 1.262, a root mean square error of approximation.036, goodness of fit index of.996, adjusted goodness of fit index.998, root mean square residual of.006 and standardized root mean square residual of.008. It is concluded that the HITS-TR can be used as a valid and reliable screening tool for intimate partner violence in Turkish women.

Language: en