Abstract

Mushroom poisoning with amatoxins can cause liver dysfunction in patients, and death in severe cases. The amatoxins detection by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) can help early clinical diagnosis. Three patients were identified as α-amatoxin containing mushroom poisoning by ELISA. The first symptoms of patients was gastrointestinal symptoms, and liver function damage occured later. One patient gave up treatment and died. After received supportive treatments such as adsorption of toxins, catharsis, fluid supplementation to promote toxin metabolism and liver protection, 2 patients were recovered and discharged.



有毒蘑菇中毒事件是威胁人民健康的严重突发公共卫生事件[1,2]，近年来各类蘑菇中毒事件屡见报道。本研究报告2020年7月发生在云南省彝族自治州的一起蘑菇中毒事件，经毒素检测确诊为含鹅膏肽类毒素毒蘑菇中毒，事件中三人中毒，其中1人死亡，具体报道如下。

Language: zh