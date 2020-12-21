|
Pu Y, Yao QM, Zhong JJ, Yu CM. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2021; 39(10): 787-788.
致命鹅膏中毒三例报道
Mushroom poisoning with amatoxins can cause liver dysfunction in patients, and death in severe cases. The amatoxins detection by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) can help early clinical diagnosis. Three patients were identified as α-amatoxin containing mushroom poisoning by ELISA. The first symptoms of patients was gastrointestinal symptoms, and liver function damage occured later. One patient gave up treatment and died. After received supportive treatments such as adsorption of toxins, catharsis, fluid supplementation to promote toxin metabolism and liver protection, 2 patients were recovered and discharged.
Language: zh
Poisoning; Amatoxins; Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay; Poisonous mushroom