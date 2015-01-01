Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Alcohol drinking prevalence in Korea is higher than in other countries and is associated with various social and health problems. Korean culture tends to be tolerant of alcohol drinking and to regard it as an important medium for maintaining good interpersonal relationships in one's social life. Although alcohol drinking is a means of relieving stress, especially among soldiers, who engage in more binge drinking than civilians, there is lack of research focused on problem drinking among soldiers. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to explore the extent of problem drinking across all military services and to identify factors associated with problem drinking by military service type.



DESIGN: Secondary data analysis. SETTING: Dataset of the Military Health Survey in 2015. PARTICIPANTS: Altogether, 2252 male professional military personnel were included in this study. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Problem drinking in this study was defined as at-risk drinking and alcohol abuse or dependence with an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification-Korean (AUDIT-K) score of 10 points or higher.



RESULTS: The average AUDIT-K score was 7.38±4.10 points. The prevalence of problem drinking was 16.4% for the Army, 34.5% for the Navy and 32.1% for the Air Force. Factors associated with problem drinking for each military service type were sleep satisfaction (OR 2.33, 95% CI 1.284 to 4.236) and family support (OR 0.66, 95% CI 0.487 to 0.904) in the Army, smoking status (OR 1.85, 95% CI 1.130 to 3.039) and sleep satisfaction (OR 2.29, 95% CI 1.142 to 4.574) in the Navy and marital status (OR 0.60, 95% CI 0.382 to 0.951), smoking (past smokers and non-smokers OR 2.81, 95% CI 1.593 to 4.973, current smokers and non-smokers OR 1.68, 95% CI 1.114 to 2.544), subjective oral health (OR 1.83, 95% CI 1.011 to 3.297) and family support (OR 0.63, 95% CI 0.45 to 0.88) in the Air Force.



CONCLUSION: When implementing health projects to address drinking problems, it is necessary to ensure that service-type-specific factors are considered for integrated management.

