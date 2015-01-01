|
Citation
Moreland A, Crum K, Rostad WL, Stefanescu A, Whitaker D. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34730030
Abstract
Given the detrimental impact of substance use (SU) on both parent and child outcomes including child maltreatment, research and service efforts have focused on incorporating parenting resources into integrated SU treatment programs. While promising, it is imperative to examine and test parenting programs in a variety of settings. This study examined whether SU moderated the relationship between treatment condition and parenting outcomes among parents who participated in SafeCare, and parent ratings of engagement, service satisfaction, and perceived cultural competency of services.
Language: en
Keywords
intervention; parenting; substance abuse