Abstract

The objective of this study was to analyze the temporal trend of suicide mortality in women in the states of Northeastern Brazil. This is an ecological study of a time series stratified by states in Northeast Brazil from 1996 to 2018, with data extracted from the Mortality Information System (SIM). The temporal trend was evaluated by negative binomial regression (p values≤0.05). There was a higher proportion of deaths in black and brown women (73.9%), single (57.3%), with the place of death occurring in the home (53.4%). Hanging and strangulation stood out as the perpetration means (47.6%). Most states showed an upward temporal trend, except for Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe and Maranhão, which showed a steady trend (p>0.05). An upward temporal trend was identified in the analysis of deaths by suicide in women in five states in northeastern Brazil between 1996 and 2018. The information presented can support planning and decision-making for the prevention of suicide among women in northeastern Brazil.

