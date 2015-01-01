SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jabbari M, Yousefpour Y, Ghaffari M, Shokuhian A. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2021.2002584

34730481

Safety training programs play an effective role in reducing diseases and accidents during working. The purpose of this study was comprehansive safety training planning for gas pipeline construction industry and investigation of its effectiveness.


Risk Assessment; Safety Culture; Checklist; Hazard Identification; Job Hazard Analysis (JHA)

