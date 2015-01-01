|
Swartz HM, Wilkins RC, Ainsbury E, Port M, Barry Flood A, Trompier F, Roy L, Swarts SG. Int. J. Radiat. Biol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34730484
PURPOSE: Based on the experience of biodosimetry laboratories during the COVID-19 pandemic, the purpose of this paper is to describe the challenges of providing biodosimetry service in the event of a major radiation incident during a pandemic. This includes describing some of the preparations and planning made by biodosimetry laboratories and special challenges in maintaining a state of readiness while adhering to safety protocols and balancing the need to assist with the COVID-19 response where possible. Experiences of several biodosimetry laboratories will be described and lessons learned will be outlined that could be applied to any large population-scale emergencies.
COVID-19; Biodosimetry; EPR biodosimetry; nuclear accident; pandemic emergency response; radiation emergency response; triage