Journal Article

Citation

Murphy SP. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01612840.2021.1990445

PMID

34731073

Abstract

Psychiatric-Mental Health nurses can build cultural competence when caring for clients who are Sexual and Gender Minorities (LGBTQIA+) in the following ways: by learning how health care pathologized core aspects of Sexual and Gender Minorities' (SGM) identities; by understanding historical and current SGM minority stressors and consequent health disparities and inequities; and by framing health disparities and inequities as forms of cultural violence. To begin building trust among SGMs and health care providers, trust damaged by cultural violence and stigma, nurses can implement the Nonviolent Communication Process in clinical settings.


Language: en
