Abstract

Traumatic injury is the leading cause of mortality in patients under 50. It is associated with a complex inflammatory response involving hormonal, immunologic, and metabolic mediators. The marked elevation of cytokines and inflammatory mediators subsequently correlates with the development of posttraumatic complications. The aim was to determine whether elevated cytokine levels provide a predictive value for orthopedic trauma patients. A prospective cohort study of patients with New Injury Severity Score (NISS) > 5 was undertaken. IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, and migration inhibitory factor levels were measured within 24-h of presentation. Demographic covariates and clinical outcomes were obtained from the medical records. Fifty-eight patients (83% male, 40 years) were included. Addition of IL-6 to baseline models significantly improved prediction of pulmonary complication (LR = 6.21, p = 0.01), ICU (change in R(2) = 0.31, p < 0.01), and hospital length of stay (change in R(2) = 0.16, p < 0.01). The addition of IL-8 significantly improved the prediction of acute kidney injury (LR = 9.15, p < 0.01). The addition of postinjury IL-6 level to baseline New Injury Severity Score model is better able to predict the occurrence of pulmonary complications as well as prolonged ICU and hospital length of stay.

