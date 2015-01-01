Abstract

Despite the clinical importance of deep wrist injuries (DWIs), data comparing the outcome of suicide attempt survivors vs. accident survivors are lacking. Patients admitted to our Clinic for acute treatment of a DWI from 2008 to 2016 were contacted for a follow-up assessment of sensory, motor and functional outcomes. Patients also completed the Disability of the Arm, Shoulder and Hand Questionnaire, the Modified Mayo Wrist Score, the Boston Carpal Tunnel Questionnaire, and the WHOQOL-BREF questionnaires. 51 patients could be followed up, on average 4.3 ± 2.9 years after their injury. Suicide attempt survivors did not differ from accidents survivors concerning two-point discrimination, grip and pinch strength, but showed poorer outcomes in self-reported disability, symptom severity, and quality of life. Patients with DWIs from suicide attempts vs. accidents do not differ in sensorimotor outcomes but patient-reported outcome measures. Level of Evidence: II.

