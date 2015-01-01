Abstract

Medical education has increasingly shifted towards replacing large lectures with a combination of online and smaller in-person group sessions. This study compares the efficacy of a virtual Opioid Overdose Prevention and Response Training (OOPRT) for first-year medical students with an identical in-person training. During their first unit of medical school, students in the class of 2023 (cohort 1) received OOPRT in-person and students in the class of 2024 (cohort 2) received training via Zoom. Aside from the delivery format, trainings were identical. Both cohorts completed identical surveys at medical school entry and post-training to evaluate knowledge and experiences using the Opioid Overdose Knowledge Scale, Opioid Overdose Attitudes Scale, Medical Conditions Regard Scale, and Naloxone Related Risk Compensation Beliefs. Of 430 students, 84.2% (362: 124 in cohort 1; 238 in cohort 2) completed baseline and post-training surveys. Students reported significantly improved opioid overdose knowledge and attitudes in all 4 knowledge and 3 attitudes subscales after training. Only one outcome differed by training type: knowledge of opioid overdose signs. Cohorts did not differ in opinions of training; 97.2% enjoyed it and 99.4% believed future classes should receive it. Medical students' attitudes and knowledge significantly improved after OOPRT; only one of 13 outcomes showed a cohort difference. There were no differences in enjoyment, indicating that switching to virtual learning does not undermine the learning experience. Further studies are needed to confirm that these results can be extended to other medical school topics where small group interactive discussion is preferred.

