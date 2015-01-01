Abstract

Reproductive coercion and abuse refers to patterns of controlling and manipulative behaviours used to interfere with a person's reproductive health and decision-making. Unintended pregnancy, forced abortion or continuation of a pregnancy, and sexually transmissible infections all may result from reproductive coercion, which is closely associated with intimate partner and sexual violence. Clinicians providing sexual and reproductive healthcare are in a key position to identify and support those affected. Yet, reproductive coercion and abuse is not currently screened for in most settings and addressing disclosures poses many challenges. This article discusses what reproductive coercion and abuse is, who it affects, how it impacts, and potential strategies to improve identification and response.

