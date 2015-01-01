Abstract

Suicide,a major public health problem,is the death caused by injuring oneself with the intent to die.In this paper,we reviewed the genes encoding serotonin system,calcium voltage-gated channel subunit alpha1 C,γ-aminobutyric acid,and spindle and kinetochore associated complex subunit 2,as well as their related brain regions,from the perspective of imaging genetics,aiming to provide new ideas for the research and intervention on suicidal behavior.



===



自杀是在死亡意愿下,由自我伤害导致的死亡,是一个重要的公共健康问题。本文从影像遗传学角度,对5-羟色胺系统、电压门控Ca2+通道α-1C亚通道、γ-氨基丁酸、纺锤体和着丝粒复合体亚基2等基因及其相关脑区进行综述,期待为自杀行为研究提供新思路,为自杀干预提供参考。



关键词: 自杀行为, 遗传学, 影像学

Language: zh