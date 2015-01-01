Abstract

The prevalence of motorcycle riding among novice riders in most Southeast Asia countries presents an alarming rate of traffic violations and fatal accidents. Since 2013, Taiwan's government has gradually required a road safety class (RSC) for the rider's licensing process. The RSC consisted of watching videotapes of motorcycle-involved crashes followed by lectures on safety measures. Our study tried to see whether a compulsory RSC could lower the likelihood and frequency of road accidents and traffic violations among novice riders. To avoid self-selection bias, we selected 480,114 novice riders aged 18-20 years, licensed one year before starting the trial period and one year after full implementation of RSC. Using the 2012-2018 data from the Taiwan Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC), we applied the logistic model to evaluate RSC effects on the risk of violations and accidents. Then, we used the negative binomial regression to model their frequency in response to RSC exposure. Following the novice drivers 1-3 years after licensing, our results showed that the RSC has a short-term effect in lowering their traffic violations' likelihood by 12%∼17% and their frequency by 11%; however, the RSC effects only last two years in reducing the counts of motorcycle-involved offenses and accidents. The RSC reduction effect was lower for the tendency of accidents than the violations, probably because committing traffic violations was self-determined; in contrast, the collision occurrence was more or less related to the riders' own or other road users' carelessness. The RSC could be more effective if a certification test for road safety education were required or if a penalty is imposed on distracted learners during the training.

