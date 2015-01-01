SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

De Santiago-Díaz AI, Pérez-Herrera M, Medina-Blanco R, Díaz-de Santiago I, López-García E, Artal-Simón J. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2021; 49(6): 244-252.

(Copyright © 2021, STM Editores)

unavailable

34734640

The prevention of a complex phenomenon, such as suicide, requires an interdisciplinary approach that provides a comprehensive response to the care needs of people with suicidal behavior (SB). The aim of this study is to investigate the clinical and healthcare features of people presenting thoughts and/or attempts of suicide to define risk factors for recurrence.


Language: en
