Abstract

PURPOSE: Past studies demonstrated the efficacy of integrated cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) for substance use disorder (SUD) and intimate partner violence (IPV) as well as high rates of depressive symptoms in this population. However, little is known about how depressive symptoms impact treatment outcomes. We hypothesized that integrated CBT, but not standard drug counseling (DC), would buffer the negative effects of depressive symptoms on treatment response.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: A secondary analysis of a randomized trial compared men assigned to 12 weeks of integrated CBT for SUD and IPV (n=29) to those in DC (n=34).



FINDINGS: Most (60%) of the sample reported any depressive symptoms. Controlling for baseline IPV, reporting any depressive symptoms was associated with more positive cocaine screens during treatment. Among men with depressive symptoms, integrated CBT but not DC was associated with fewer positive cocaine screens. Controlling for baseline alcohol variables, integrated CBT and depressive symptoms were each associated with less aggression outside of intimate relationships (e.g., family, strangers) during treatment. For men without depressive symptoms, integrated CBT was associated with less non-IPV aggression compared to DC. Effects were not significant for other substances, IPV, or at follow-up. ORIGINALITY: Although integrated CBT's efficacy for improving SUD and IPV has been established, moderators of treatment response have not been investigated. PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: Integrated CBT buffered depressive symptoms' impact on cocaine use, yet only improved non-IPV aggression in men without depressive symptoms. RESEARCH LIMITATIONS/IMPLICATIONS: This study found some evidence for differential response to CBT by depressive symptoms on cocaine and aggression at end of treatment, which did not persist three months later. Future studies should explore mechanisms of integrated CBT for SUD and IPV, including mood regulation, on depressive symptoms in real-world samples.

Language: en