|
Citation
|
Carr BW, Wooster ME, Nemani LA, Severance SE, Hartwell JL. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 51: 119-123.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34735969
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls are the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the elderly. Non-valvular Atrial fibrillation (AF) is present in up to 9% of this group and often requires oral anticoagulation (OAC). The CHA(2)DS(2)-VASc and HAS-BLED scores are validated tools assessing risk of ischemic stroke from AF and major bleeding (MB) from OAC. It is unclear if these predictions remain accurate in post-fall patients. This study seeks to determine the stroke and major bleeding rate in atrial fibrillation patients after a ground level fall and identify if validated risk scoring systems accurately stratify risk in this cohort.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Anticoagulation; Atrial fibrillation; Bleeding; Geriatrics; Stroke