Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to compare the frequency and types of anogenital trauma in rape victims as a function of the time interval between the assault and recent (72 h) consensual sexual intercourse.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort trial evaluated consecutive female patients, age 13 years or older, presenting to a community-based nurse examiner clinic (NEC) during a 5-year study period. The NEC facility is staffed by forensic nurses trained to perform medical-legal examinations using colposcopy with nuclear staining and digital imaging. Eligible patients were classified into five different groups based on the time interval from the last consensual intercourse to the forensic examination (none, 0-24 h, 25-48 h, 49-72 h, 73-96 h). Patient demographics, assault characteristics, and injury patterns were recorded using a standardized classification system.



RESULTS: A total of 947 cases of sexual assault met the inclusion criteria and were divided into five groups. The age range was 13 to 87 years (mean, 23.9 years); 78% were examined within 24 h following sexual assault. The five study groups were comparable in terms of demographics, assault history, and incidence of non-genital injuries. The overall frequency, type, or location of anogenital injury did not vary significantly between groups (p > 0.5).



CONCLUSION: This is the first clinical study to systematically compare the prevalence and typology of anogenital injuries in sexual assault victims who have had consensual intercourse within four days before a forensic exam. The frequency, type or location of anogenital trauma did not vary significantly based on the time interval from last consensual intercourse to the forensic examination.

