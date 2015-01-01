Abstract

Despite advances in the sexual violence (SV) prevention field, practitioners still face challenges with identifying indicators to measure the impact of their prevention strategies. Public data, such as existing administrative and surveillance system data, may be a good option for organizations to examine trends in indicators for the purpose of program evaluation. In this article, we describe a framework and a process for identifying indicators with public data. Specifically, we present the SV Indicator Framework and a five-step indicator review process, which we used to identify indicators for a national SV prevention program. We present the findings of the indicator review and explain how the process could be used by evaluators and program planners within other developing topic areas. Tracking indicators with public data, in conjunction with other evaluation methods, may be a viable option for state-level program evaluations. We discuss limitations and implications for practice and research.

