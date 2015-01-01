Abstract

INTRODUCTION: It is well known that trampolines can be a particular source of danger, especially in children. We sought to examine the profile of those patients with trampoline injuries. We hypothesized there would be certain injury patterns predicative of trampoline injuries.



METHODS: All patients submitted to Pennsylvania Trauma Outcome Study database from 2016 to 2018 were analyzed. Trampoline injury was determined by ICD-10 activity code. Injury patterns in the form of abbreviated injury scale body regions were examined. Patient demographics and clinical variables were compared between those with trampoline injury vs those without.



RESULTS: There were 107 patients with a trampoline injury. All of these patients were discharged alive and had a blunt mechanism of injury. The most common injury type was injury to the extremities (n=90,[84.1%]) with 54(50.5%) upper extremity injuries and 36(33.6%) lower extremity injuries. Ten (9.35%) patients had injury to the spine and five (4.67%) had head injury. Those with trampoline injuries were significantly younger (13y vs. 48.6y) and more likely to be white or of Hispanic ethnicity. Almost half of the patients injured (49.5%) were under 10 years. Patients with trampoline injuries had significantly lower Injury Severity Scores and significantly higher shock index.



DISCUSSION: The majority of patients with trampoline injuries had injury to an extremity. These results help better understand the demographic, physiologic, and anatomic patterns surrounding trampoline injuries. Current government standards recommend that no child under age six should use a full-sized trampoline; however, based of this study, we advise that this age be increased to ten.

