Keane OA, Escobar MAJ, Neff LP, Mitchell IC, Chern JJ, Santore MT. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34734550
BACKGROUND: Pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) affects about 475,000 children in the United States annually. Studies from the 1990s showed worse mortality in pediatric TBI patients not transferred to a pediatric trauma center (PTC), but did not examine mild pediatric TBI. Evidence-based guidelines used to identify children with clinically insignificant TBI who do not require head CT were developed by the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN). However, which patients can be safely observed at a non-PTC is not directly addressed.
trauma; trauma acute care; acute care; critical care; pediatric surgery