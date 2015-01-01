|
Lardier DTJ, Opara I, Reid RJ, Garcia-Reid P. Child Adolesc. Soc. Work J. 2020; 37(3): 271-285.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34732976
Youth of color continue to be disproportionately affected by the consequences of engaging in high rates of daily substance use. Racial-ethnic minority adolescents are often viewed through a deficit lens. There is limited research that examines the strengths of these young people and their communities as a prevention strategy to lower rates of drug use. Using an empowerment-based framework, this study examines the role of intrapersonal and cognitive psychological empowerment, community civic engagement, and ethnic identity on 30-day drug use among a sample of youth of color (N=383; 53.1% Female; 75% Hispanic), between 14 and 18 years of age, from a northeastern urban community. Structural equation modeling was used to test indirect and direct associations between constructs.
30-day substance use; Civic engagement; Cognitive empowerment; Ethnic identity; Intrapersonal empowerment