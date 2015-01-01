|
Kim IH, Jeong YW, Park HK. Chronic Stress (Thousand Oaks) 2021; 5: e24705470211053042.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publications)
34734153
BACKGROUND: This study investigated depression, problematic alcohol use, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) of university students in Korea during COVID-19 lockdown and evaluated the moderating effect of problematic alcohol use in the relationship between depression and NSSI.
Language: en
university students; mental health; alcohol drinking; depression; self-injurious behavior