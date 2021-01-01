Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Latinx sexual minority youth (LSMY) are disproportionately affected by adverse health outcomes, due to stigma and/or lack of family support. There are currently no family-based interventions for LSMY. This qualitative study describes the development of Familias con Orgullo (Families with Pride), a family-based intervention to prevent/reduce substance use, risky sexual behavior, and depressive symptoms in LSMY.



METHOD: Familias con Orgullo was developed using an iterative, user-centered methodology across two study phases. A general inductive approach was used to analyze intervention development individual interviews (N = 24: n = 12 parents, n = 12 LSMY) and post-intervention focus groups (N = 4) to query participants about program components and enhancements to the developed program after delivery. Data were coded into 11 themes representative of program features for LSMY and their families.



RESULTS: An intervention would need LSMY information delivered in a safe space and focused on communication, peer pressure, and mental health. Furthermore, participation would be dependent on parental level of acceptance. Informed by participants, we developed an intervention which addresses the multiple ecological levels of LSMY contexts within a cultural lens. Families gave positive feedback and indicated that additional content should focus on sexual health and intrapersonal topics. The intervention was modified and delivered to a new cohort of families; families felt the new intervention promoted inclusiveness; enriched relationships and communication between families; and enhanced lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ) knowledge.



CONCLUSION: Familias con Orgullo begins to address the significant gap in intervention research with LSMY and their families. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en