Abstract

Although the Marijuana Problems Index (MPI) is widely used in studies with college student samples to reflect a unidimensional measure of cannabis-related problems, no studies have assessed the psychometric properties of the MPI in a college student population. The present study sought to resolve this gap in a sample of 879 college students reporting past-year cannabis use. Confirmatory factor analyses were used to test the factor structure of the unidimensional 23- and 18-item MPI and measurement invariance across gender. Bivariate correlations between the final factors, cannabis use history/frequency, and other substance use outcomes were used to examine concurrent and discriminant validities (i.e., vs. noncannabis outcomes). The 18-item (but not the 23-item) MPI demonstrated good model fit, measurement invariance across gender, adequate internal reliability, as well as concurrent and discriminant validities.



RESULTS support the use of the 18-item MPI over the 23-item MPI for conceptualizing problematic cannabis use, including the testing of gender-specific differences, among college students.



FINDINGS also reinforce the importance of evaluating the psychometric properties of widely used measures across samples. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en