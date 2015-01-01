Abstract

PURPOSE: The number of patients who take 5 or more medications-polypharmacy-is increasing. Patients with polypharmacy are at risk for adverse drug events, drug-drug interactions, geriatric-related syndromes, falls, and hospitalizations.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was performed to assess the impact of the VIONE deprescribing tool on polypharmacy and cost avoidance when used by primary care physicians and pharmacists in patient aligned care team primary care clinics at Veteran Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas. The efficacy of the tool was determined by calculating the total amount of medications deprescribed as well as the estimated annualized costs avoided for the health care system.



RESULTS: In a 3-month period, 1060 medications were deprescribed. The total estimated cost avoidance for the facility was $84,030.46.



CONCLUSION: The VIONE tool may be useful in improving patient safety through deprescribing and discontinuing potentially inappropriate medications. Use of this deprescribing tool also may reduce the cost of care associated with overprescribing.

