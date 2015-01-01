Abstract

Cosmetic evidence recovered during crime investigations, particularly in cases of physical and sexual assault against women can be utilised as associative evidence in the court of law. This evidence can provide a link between the suspect, the victim, and the crime scene and assist in solving criminal cases. A mismatched profile of exhibit's source of origin can also be utilised to definitely exclude the suspect exhibits. In the present study, ATR-FTIR (attenuated total reflectance-fourier transform infrared) spectroscopy has been employed for the analysis of eye-cosmetics (eyeliner and eyeshadow) samples. Chemometric tool- PCA (principal component analysis) has been used for the recognition of patterns in the data. PCA-LDA (linear discriminant analysis) utilized for classification purpose showed calibration accuracy of 100% and 98% for eyeliner and eyeshadow respectively while validation result showed 97% and 97% respectively. Preliminary substrate study has been performed in the current study. Result suggests that substrates such as cotton cloth and tissue paper hinder the analysis of eyeliner while the stain of eyeshadow on substrates such as cotton cloth, tissue paper, glass, and plastic could be correctly matched with its parent source.

Language: en